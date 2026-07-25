Poor in Spirit Fund — Food, Home & Hope

"Blessed are the poor in spirit."

It's the very first thing Jesus said when He sat down to teach His people (Matthew 5:3). Not blessed are the rich. Not the strong, the polished, the impressive. Blessed are the ones at the end of themselves — the empty, the overlooked, the ones the world quietly writes off.





The forgotten.





That is exactly who this fund is for.





My name is Stefan Daniel Dahlen, and I've been that man at the bottom. I know what it is to be counted out, and I know what it is to be found by a grace I never earned and could never repay. I found heaven by going through hell — and the God who reached down and got a hold of me told me something I can't shake: nobody is too far gone. Not one person.

Out of that, He gave me a ministry — Exclamation Ministries — and a dream that won't let me sleep. It's called the Poor in Spirit Fund.





WHAT THE POOR IN SPIRIT FUND IS FOR





We want to do three simple things, in the name of Jesus:





• Food in empty bellies. A hungry child cannot hear about hope over the sound of their own stomach. So we start where love always starts — with a meal.

• A roof over heads. Shelter, safety, a dry place to sleep for people the world has left out in the cold.

• Hope in broken hearts. The deepest poverty isn't in the wallet — it's the poverty of spirit that tells a person they don't matter. We're here to say, with our hands and not just our words: you matter. You were never forgotten.





UGANDA — AND MY BROTHER JAMES

Half a world away, in Uganda, I have a brother named Pastor James Kabuuka. James grew up with almost nothing, and today he and his wife Agnes, with a faithful team, help care for 236 children — the ministry's own count — near the Mubende District. (We guard those children fiercely — you will never see their names or faces used to raise a dollar. Their dignity is not for sale.)

James and I met across the whole world and knew, almost at once, that God had knitted us into one family and one mission. What you give here helps carry that mission — feeding, sheltering, and loving the forgotten, here and there, in Jesus' name.





THE DREAM AHEAD — LWABAGABO

We carry a bigger vision too, and I'll tell you about it honestly, because honesty is how we do everything.





We dream of a place called Lwabagabo — a piece of land, around three acres, that would become a real, physical home for the work: a gathering place, a refuge, the future home of a Church of No Judgment where the forgotten are never turned away, and a base for this very fund. It isn't built. It isn't bought. It's a hope we're holding in open hands, trusting God for what isn't there yet. We'll only ever tell you what's true about it — a dream in progress, never a finished thing.





THE HONEST PART (because you deserve the truth)

Exclamation Ministries is young and growing. We are not yet a registered charity — so your gift is a love-offering, given freely out of love, not a tax deduction. GiveSendGo will email you a receipt confirming your gift, but please know it is not a tax receipt. I'd rather you give with your eyes wide open than give confused. Every dollar goes to the work: food, shelter, care, and the building of this dream.





If you can't give money, you can give something just as real: pray for us. Share this. Follow the mission. That's the body of Christ, and it matters more than you know.





WHAT YOUR GIFT DOES





Whatever you can give — five dollars or five hundred — becomes a meal, a mattress, a moment where somebody who felt invisible finds out they were seen all along. That's the whole point. That's the only point.





Thank you for standing with the poor in spirit. Thank you for remembering the forgotten. May the Lord bless you and keep you, and may He make His face shine on you.

None of the tools, and none of us, get the glory. All of it is His.





— Stefan Daniel Dahlen

Exclamation Ministries



