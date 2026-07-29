Pool together for Greg

Update on Greg:





Greg was discharged from the hospital late in the day yesterday and is home now. Still having quite a bit of pain. He has a follow up appointment next week to talk about what the next steps in his treatment plan will be.





It will be a long road to recovery but we are hopeful for a good outcome on the other side. We appreciate all the love, support, and prayers from so many. Keep it coming—we both will need it! ❤️