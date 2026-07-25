PON HOUSE REBUILD

On 7/11/26 a fire destroyed the home of our beloved friend Danny M., @PissedOffNurse on GETTR. This money will help the family rebuild and pay the myriad expenses incurred by the fire including housing, food, transportation and whatever else may be required. The family deeply appreciates the love and support that has been pouring their way - God is good! Thank you GETTR family, and others who have received the link to this campaign, we love you!

The recipient of funds from this campaign is Danny's precious wife Meg Fredlund (@Freedomfrog1111 on GETTR), who handles the family finances. Meg was with Danny at home when the smoke detectors roused them from sleep the morning of 7/11. Meg's 2 sons, Lucas and Ethan, were at a friend's house when the fire broke out and didn't arrive home until after the fire trucks had shown up.

The house is a total loss, and it appears the fire also claimed the life of their dog, Bailey. 2 other dogs were housed in an outbuilding and escaped injury.



