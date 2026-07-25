Help Me Restore My Smile

Hello,

My name is Dmytro. I am a 22-year-old Ukrainian currently living and working in the Czech Republic.

I have been postponing dental treatment for several years because I simply could not afford it. Despite working full-time and trying to save money, the cost of restoring my teeth is far beyond my financial abilities.

Over time, my dental health has become much worse. I have damaged teeth, untreated cavities, and missing teeth. This affects not only my health but also my confidence. I often feel embarrassed to smile, and I know that delaying treatment any longer will only make the situation worse.

I am not asking others to solve all of my problems. I continue to work every day and will contribute as much as I can myself. I am only asking for help covering the cost of the treatment that I cannot afford on my own.

I will soon visit a dentist to receive a complete treatment plan and cost estimate. As soon as I have these documents, I will upload them here so that everyone can clearly see how the donated funds will be used. I will also post updates throughout my treatment.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to restoring my smile and improving my quality of life.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.

With gratitude,

Dmytro



