Polish Revival Christian Centre

We are united by our love for God.





The Holy Spirit has brought us together from all over the country to Lublin, birthing the New Wine church.

We are a church fully dedicated to Jesus Christ, walking in power and anointing. We follow His voice and believe that the Lord has planned to use us to ignite a revival that will pour out over all of Poland.





The Lord has placed it on my heart to build a facility ready for what the Holy Spirit plans to begin in Lublin. A building ready for days of meetings and capable of hosting a multitude of people. The current cost before us is around $6 million USD.





This cost covers the purchase of a plot in a prime city location, a large building with a main hall for services, rooms for individual prayer ministry, pastors' offices, a professional sound system, full technical facilities, instruments, and cameras so that what the Lord is doing in our church can overflow via the internet to the entire country and all of Europe.





I believe that this fundraiser is a step of faith toward what the Lord wants to pour out in Lublin, and the opening of doors through which





His blessing can flow.