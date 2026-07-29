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Please Help Support Lauren & Peter!

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byLauren Polichetti

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lauren Polichetti

Please Help Support Lauren & Peter!

⚽ Help Support Lauren & Peter at the 2026 Accenture World Cup

Hi everyone! 👋

We’re raising funds to support Lauren Polichetti and Peter as they support the 2026 Accenture World Cup, taking place May 28 – June 1, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium.

Lauren was officially selected to attend and represent Accenture USA, which is an incredible honor—but participation in this event is 100% self‑funded. That means all travel, lodging, and related costs are paid personally by participants.

This trip is especially meaningful as it comes during an important and personal moment in their lives.

🌍 What Is the Accenture World Cup?

The Accenture World Cup is an internal, annual global soccer tournament with over 25 years of history, bringing together hundreds of Accenture employees from across the world.

  • Colleagues from 120+ countries come together to:
  • Compete on the pitch
  • Celebrate teamwork, diversity, and shared culture—on and off the field

This event is one of Accenture’s most powerful examples of One Global Network in action.

💡 Why This Matters

This experience is more than a soccer tournament.

It’s an investment in:

  • People – supporting employees who represent Accenture globally
  • Culture – reinforcing inclusion, collaboration, and belonging
  • Community – building cross‑regional relationships that last well beyond the event

For Lauren, this opportunity also represents a much‑needed pause and positive milestone. She is scheduled to undergo her next breast cancer surgery in mid‑June, shortly after the tournament. This trip offers a rare chance to step away, connect globally, and recharge before entering the next phase of treatment and recovery.

💙 A Special Moment to Celebrate

May 2026 also marks a joyful milestone for Lauren and Peter: their 25th wedding anniversary.

Being able to share this experience together—while celebrating a quarter century of marriage—makes this trip even more meaningful.

💸 Why We’re Fundraising

Although Lauren was selected to attend, the Accenture World Cup is a self‑pay opportunity.

Funds raised will help cover:

  • ✈️ International airfare
  • 🏨 Lodging during the tournament
  • ⚽ Tournament‑related expenses
  • 🌍 Travel costs associated with representing Accenture abroad

Every contribution—big or small—makes a meaningful difference.

🤝 How You Can Help

If you’re able to contribute, thank you for supporting:

  • Lauren & Peter
  • Global connection and inclusion at Accenture
  • A moment of celebration, resilience, and community

If you’re not able to donate, sharing this page is just as appreciated.

❤️ Thank You

We are incredibly grateful for your kindness, encouragement, and generosity.

Thank you for helping make this opportunity—and this moment—possible!

⚽🌍💜

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