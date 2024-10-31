Supporting Trevor Polder’s Cancer Fight!

Goal:
Recently my father-in-law Trevor Polder went to a doctor's appointment he had scheduled with an ENT specialist. For those that know Trevor you know he’s the last person to want to ask for any sort of help. You probably also know he’s been having voice issues since developing a lesion on his vocal cords several years ago. Well, when he saw the doctor on Monday, he said he's 90% sure the issue with his voice & breathing has developed into cancer that has spread to his voice box and further into his throat.
This is resulting in his airways being restricted 60%. The more Trevor works in the woodshop, the harder it is becoming for him to breathe. The Doctor also has said that with the amount of inflammation he has, it wouldn't take much for him to be in a life-threatening situation.
We're seeking natural treatments as Trevor doesn't want to do anything invasive (Dr. is suggesting major surgery involving a tracheotomy & voice box removal).
The family is working overtime to finish renovations & make the shop as dust-free as possible so Trevor can work safely. This campaign has been initially started to provide funds for a roughly $2,000 battery powered respirator he can wear while in the shop. Any funds raised beyond that will go towards either a better unit, extra filtration, tubing, supplies, medicine, medical treatments, or depending on just how big this gets, charity.
Thank you all! We're grateful for your continued support, love & prayers!
January 14th, 2025
Mr. P. is able to talk again, though not for long periods of time! Mama Polder was able to give Papa Polder his first real bath earlier today since having the surgery. A great feat given that the Trach cannot get wet AT ALL right now. It was tricky but they accomplished it with flying colors.
We were hoping to get Trevor to the AirBnB the girls are at prior to the permanent Trach being put in place on Friday. However it doesn’t look like that will be able to happen. Mr. P. is going a bit stir crazy as you might imagine. He took his first walk today (I’m pretty sure he strong armed the nurses into starting to let him go on walks down the hall). That, or they caught him walking around earlier in his room with the girls, and just decided to give in to his demands!
They’ve also upgraded him to a larger, nicer room once again.
There's a few things Mrs. P. and the girls have to learn how to do before they'll even consider him leaving. So they’ve been busy learning how to clean and deep suction the Tracheotomy for example. He also has to be able to be up and moving around on his own strength, check.
They also have to have a meeting with the social worker. She's the one who will make sure the family has any medical supplies, suctioner, etc. that they must have when he is discharged and able to go home.
That's also who they will talk to about medical assistance. We need your prayers on this as well. When little Gemmie was so sick after she was born the hospital helped the family get Medicaid (having the family business makes it hard to afford isurance). They've been able to keep Medicaid since, and the prayer is that, because this was life threatening, and both surgeries were done coming through the ER that Medicaid MAY pay for them. Our prayer is that they will. Of course even if Medicaid pays for the surgeries, there are many scheduled Dr. visits/medications, etc. they will not. Also, none of that covers the food, lodging, and travel, so your support has been a tremendous blessing. Thank you for being an amazing family and the great means of God’s provision, be it prayer, financially, or with your love and encouragement. Please pray for continued healing, rest (including for the family), the Medicaid support, and continued good care from the nurses and doctors.
“Provision for his people is in God’s character. It’s who he is. In the garden, when sin sullied his creation, God banished Adam and Eve, but not before he lovingly clothed them (Gen. 3:21). When all the world writhed in wickedness, he protected Noah and provided a means for life to flourish after the flood (Gen. 8:1–2). He supplied manna from heaven for his people in the wilderness (Ex. 16:11–12). He closed the mouths of lions for Daniel (Dan. 6:22), appointed a fish to rescue Jonah (Jonah 1:17), and commanded ravens to feed Elijah (1 Kings 17:4).” (From “The Lord Provides-Even In Tragedy” https://www.crossway.org/articles/the-lord-provideseven-in-tragedy/)
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
January 12th, 2025
Hello everyone!
Everything seems to be progressing normally with Papa Polder’s recovery. He was able to start eating again this evening. But he is sure tired and is asking that everyone would pray that he’s able to get a couple of hours of sleep tonight.
Truth be told, Mama Polder is very tired too, the girls are tired, and we’re all pretty tired. So please spread those prayers around, which we know that you will.
Please pray that Trevor would also heal quickly from this part of the journey we’re on.
Video Update: “24HOUR TRACHEOTOMY POST-OP” on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v68e3qj-24-hour-post-optrach.html
“Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” -James 5:16
Thank you all for covering us in prayer, showering us with affection, and your incredible generosity. We can’t say it enough, so thank you again!
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
January 11th, 2025
Initial details, he’s out of surgery, the Dr. said it was the best surgery he’s done in this type of situation. Thank you for your prayers, more details to come as we have them.
Thank you Jesus!
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
January 10th, 2025
Mr. & Mrs. Polder, and all of us thank you for your love, prayers, and generosity.
We’re celebrating the GiveSendGo’s success due to your giving… By the time this update goes out, Trevor likely will be in surgery. We’re rejoicing on the mountaintop, with tears… We are thankful we made it to this point without a catastrophic emergency in the lead up to surgery. Into the fray we go, walking by faith!
VIDEO UPDATE: Waiting To Go Into Surgery & Trevor Is Feeling Spicy on Rumble.
https://rumble.com/v67ysva-waiting-to-go-into-surgery-and-trevors-feeling-spicy..html
“I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart; I will recount all of your wonderful deeds.”- Psalm 9:1
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
January 9th, 2025
Hello Everyone!
Trevor, Angela, & a couple of the girls are currently up in Maryland. They met with their medical team today and Papa Polder is set to have a tracheotomy surgery performed imminently, this Friday. We Have a new update video from Mrs. Polder to give you more of the details regarding today’s developments.
VIDEO UPDATE: ”Tracheotomy the Day After Tomorrow”
https://rumble.com/v67cjys-tracheotomy-the-day-after-tomorrow.html
Please be praying for the family, for strength, for peace, for healing, and to know what the Lord would have the next steps be for Trevor in the days and weeks to come.
“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” -Psalm 73:26
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” -1 Thessalonians 5:16-18
We are very grateful for all your support, love, generosity, and especially now more than ever, your prayers.
Thank you, we love you.
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
January 1st, 2025
Happy New Years everyone!
This New Years Eve, now turned New Years Day, have started off with a lot of fireworks for Papa Polder and the family. Unfortunately it’s not the kind of excitement we were praying for.
Trevor’s breathing has consistently been getting worse the last couple of weeks. This evening (New Years Eve) it got bad enough that Mr. Polder thought it necessary to head to the hospital. If you know Trevor, you know that’s the last place he would want to end up on any day, let alone New Years Eve. The prednisone they prescribed him was able to keep his airways unrestricted long enough to get him to the hospital. Thankfully he is presently stable, and they are running all sorts of tests, and doing what they can to keep him stable.
Please pray for him, Angela, and all the kids. Lots of tears have been being shed. Please pray for Papa Polders healing, and airway to remain open. Please pray for all of the family to have the endurance and fortitude we need to be a support to him, to Momma Polder, and to one another.
Thank you for your love and prayers, we will keep you posted.
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
December 27th, 2024
Hello everyone, God answered our prayers today regarding getting a supply of oxygen for Trevor, but it came about in a different way than we were expecting. Enjoy this video update.
"Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble." - Matthew 6:25-34
VIDEO UPDATE: "Our Oxygen Miracle" on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v637a22-our-oxygen-miracle.html
As always thank you for your continued prayers, support, and generosity.
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO' & LO'
December 23rd, 2024
Hello everyone, it's nearing Christmas and we haven't provided a major update for the last 3 weeks. So Mr. & Mrs. Polder have a new video update for you below.
At this point, we are asking you all to join us in praying for a miracle, we serve a God for whom anything is possible...
And someone from the crowd answered him, “Teacher, I brought my son to you, for he has a spirit that makes him mute. And whenever it seizes him, it throws him down, and he foams and grinds his teeth and becomes rigid. So I asked your disciples to cast it out, and they were not able.” And he answered them, “O faithless generation, how long am I to be with you? How long am I to bear with you? Bring him to me.” And they brought the boy to him. And when the spirit saw him, immediately it convulsed the boy, and he fell on the ground and rolled about, foaming at the mouth. And Jesus asked his father, “How long has this been happening to him?” And he said, “From childhood. And it has often cast him into fire and into water, to destroy him. But if you can do anything, have compassion on us and help us.” And Jesus said to him, “‘If you can’! All things are possible for one who believes.” Immediately the father of the child cried out and said, “I believe; help my unbelief!” And when Jesus saw that a crowd came running together, he rebuked the unclean spirit, saying to it, “You mute and deaf spirit, I command you, come out of him and never enter him again.” And after crying out and convulsing him terribly, it came out, and the boy was like a corpse, so that most of them said, “He is dead.” But Jesus took him by the hand and lifted him up, and he arose. And when he had entered the house, his disciples asked him privately, “Why could we not cast it out?” And he said to them, “This kind cannot be driven out by anything but prayer." - Mark 9:17-29
We need your prayers, we know God can heal Trevor, we also know that the answers to those prayers might be a no... they were after all for His firstborn Son, our Lord of Lords & King of Kings Jesus Christ.
And He [Jesus] withdrew about a stone’s throw beyond them, where He knelt down and prayed, “Father, if You are willing, take this cup from Me. Yet not My will, but Yours be done.” Then an angel from heaven appeared to Him and strengthened Him. And in His anguish, He prayed more earnestly, and His sweat became like drops of blood falling to the ground. - Luke 22:41-44
Whatever the Lord's answer "...we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose." (Romans 8:28) We can have full confidence and faith knowing this is true of the God we serve.
VIDEO UPDATE: "30 Days Post Op New Happenings & Necessary Decisions" on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v61y9a5-30-days-post-op-new-happenings-and-necessary-decisions..HTML
We are wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! As always, thank you for your continued prayers, encouragement, and support.
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO' & LO'
December 8th, 2024
Mr Polder, wanted to pass along the following message. He’s feeling good, feeling more optimistic than ever, and that he can feel all the prayers! The family is humbled by everyone praying for us and is so grateful for your continued support!
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
December 4th, 2024
Hello everyone! We pray you all had an amazing Thanksgiving with family and friends. We had much to be thankful for after Trevor's surgery to improve his breathing as you might imagine. We've gotten the woodworking shop up and running once again and have been back at it, carving, cutting, and sanding for the past three days.
Mr. & Mrs. Polder have recorded an update regarding the direction the family has decided to go with regards to Trevor's treatment. The nature of the cancer we're dealing with, and the options we have while this cancer is still isolated to Mr. Polder's voice box and larynx. We need your specific prayers on several fronts and those requests are also in the video update below.
VIDEO UPDATE: "11 Days Post Op Update On Trevor" on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v5vrzo8-11-days-post-op-update-on-trevor.html
As always, we can't thank you for your continued love, generosity, support, and prayers!
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO' & LO'
November 24th, 2024
Hello everyone here is a video from Trevor and Angela from late last night. Roughly 24 hours after surgery!
VIDEO: “Trevor’s 24 Hour Post Op Video” on Rumble.
https://rumble.com/v5sig8z-trevors-24-hour-post-op-video.html
Please continue with your prayers and encouragement. The battle continues.
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
November 23rd, 2024
Hello Everyone! We can’t thank you all enough for the prayers today and over the past several weeks! The Lord has truly heard and answered all our prayers! Mr. Polder underwent surgery today and it went about as smooth and complications free as possible. Within a couple of hours Trevor was up and moving, talking and eating, and out of the hospital. There will be additional appointments early next week, but aside from some minor discomfort, Mr. P. is able to breathe so much better after this. The immediate battle has been won! Praise God! But continued prayers are needed to win the war. Trevor will continue his current plan to beat this cancer, and God willing, that’s exactly what will happen. Today is a day of rejoicing though. Again, the family can’t thank you all enough.
Soli Dep Gloria,
MO’ & LO’
November 22nd, 2024
This is a huge update! Please watch what Trevor & Angela have shared in this latest video update.
VIDEO: "Trevor's Maryland Update" on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v5rsx8e-trevors-maryland-update.html
Please be praying for Trevor, Angela, and the entire Polder family. The Lord has been opening so many doors and especially over the past 3 days (a significant number). Yesterday was the MRI, Today was the consultation, and tomorrow is now going to be surgery. We all have so much hope and optimism about what this Doctor can do for Trevor. However, our adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. The attacks are coming from an entirely unexpected direction at this point in time. Please pray for the doctors, nurses, and support staff. For the surgery to be a success and as least invasive as possible. Please pray for peace and that the enemy's attacks on the family shall not prosper.
We covet your prayers now, more than ever.
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO' & LO'
November 20th, 2024
Hello everyone, this is just a quick update so we can share this video with you from Mr. & Mrs. Polder. Trevor had his MRI today and meets with Dr. Best in Baltimore tomorrow.
VIDEO: "Update on MRI and New Prayer Request" on Rumble
https://rumble.com/v5relp8-update-on-mri-and-new-prayer-request.html
November 17th, 2024
Hello everyone, we pray you are all well and that the Lord's face is shining upon each and every one of you! We're a bit overdue for an update so here it goes.
As next week's Thanksgiving holiday draws near, we as a family already have much to be incredibly thankful for.
VIDEO: "Update on Trevor Polder's Health" on Rumble
https://rumble.com/embed/v5nta1w/?pub=11h424
"Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain." - 1 Corinthians 15:58
Thank you again for your continued prayers, encouragement, and support.
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO' & LO'
November 1st, 2024
Incredible! We've already hit our second goal of $5,000. It's hard to believe all of this has occurred in roughly 48 hours since the need for a respirator was originally mentioned.
Your generosity and love for Mr. Polder and his family, including Loran and me, is amazing to watch. We are truly humbled by everyone who has chosen to donate. This additional funding will be such a blessing in the days and weeks to come as the treatment costs start to add up.
Thank you again so very much!
"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."
- Numbers 6:24-26 -
Soli Deo Gloria,
MO' & LO'
October 31st, 2024
Yahoo! We've reached our initial $2,000 fundraising goal!
This will allow us to get the respirator Trevor desperately needs while he's working in the shop. This means so much, given he is such a vital and integral part of the family business. The ability for him to continue to be able to provide for his family is priceless. It means so much to the entire Polder & extended family.
That said, your generosity continues to blow us all away, and while the initial need and original goal for this campaign has been met, we will continue to raise funds for the other medical expenses that are surely to come in the days and weeks ahead. Just know your kindness and goodness is greatly appreciated once more. It is our prayer that the Lord God, the Maker of heaven and earth, our Savior Jesus Christ will bless you abundantly for your generosity, and draw you ever closer to Himself.
Soli Deo Gloria,
-MO' & LO' on behalf of the Polder Family
