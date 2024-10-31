Supporting Trevor Polder’s Cancer Fight!

Recently my father-in-law Trevor Polder went to a doctor's appointment he had scheduled with an ENT specialist. For those that know Trevor you know he’s the last person to want to ask for any sort of help. You probably also know he’s been having voice issues since developing a lesion on his vocal cords several years ago. Well, when he saw the doctor on Monday, he said he's 90% sure the issue with his voice & breathing has developed into cancer that has spread to his voice box and further into his throat.

This is resulting in his airways being restricted 60%. The more Trevor works in the woodshop, the harder it is becoming for him to breathe. The Doctor also has said that with the amount of inflammation he has, it wouldn't take much for him to be in a life-threatening situation.

We're seeking natural treatments as Trevor doesn't want to do anything invasive (Dr. is suggesting major surgery involving a tracheotomy & voice box removal).

The family is working overtime to finish renovations & make the shop as dust-free as possible so Trevor can work safely. This campaign has been initially started to provide funds for a roughly $2,000 battery powered respirator he can wear while in the shop. Any funds raised beyond that will go towards either a better unit, extra filtration, tubing, supplies, medicine, medical treatments, or depending on just how big this gets, charity.

Thank you all! We're grateful for your continued support, love & prayers!



