Poland Mission

Hey friends and family! I've been blessed with the opportunity to travel to Poland on a mission trip with PROEM ministries! Together, we will be hosting a Christian based basketball camp for youth, but more importantly, building relationships and sharing the Gospel. I'm excited to use basketball as a way to connect with others and share my faith!





Basketball is a huge part of my life but this trip is about something so much bigger than the game. It’s about using the platform God has given me to build real relationships, pour into young athletes, and share the love of Jesus with people from different backgrounds and cultures. Through this camp, we’ll train, compete, and connect. Most importantly, we’ll create opportunities to share the Gospel in a genuine and impactful way. I’m excited not just to teach the game, but to be present, to listen, and to love others the way Christ calls us to.





If you feel led to give or pray, I would be incredibly grateful. Every contribution, big or small, helps make an eternal impact! . Thank you for being part of this journey and for helping spread hope and truth through this mission! ✝️