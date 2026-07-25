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Point Place Republiucans Startup Fund

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byRalph Thompson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ralph Thompson

Point Place Republiucans Startup Fund

Help Us Launch the Point Place Republicans Start-up Fundraiser – Fighting for Our Community in Toledo, Ohio!

Point Place isn’t just a neighborhood – it’s a unique peninsula community on the shores of Lake Erie and the Ottawa River. With its yacht clubs, parks, marinas, fishing spots, and tight-knit, small-town feel just minutes from downtown Toledo, we’ve long been a hidden gem. Annexed into the city in 1937, we’ve kept our identity as a place where families, boaters, and hard-working residents can enjoy a coastal lifestyle.

But today, our community faces real challenges. Like many Toledo neighborhoods, Point Place deals with rising taxes, aging infrastructure, decisions made downtown that overlook our waterfront needs, and pressures that threaten what makes our area special. From protecting our parks and waterways to demanding better public safety, smarter development, and accountability from city leaders, it’s time for Point Place residents to have a stronger, organized voice in local politics.

That’s why we’re forming the Point Place Republicans club.

A PAC would allows us to legally raise funds, support candidates who prioritize our neighborhood’s interests, oppose those who don’t, and advocate for issues that matter most to us – like:

  1. Preserving our waterfront character and access to Lake Erie/Maumee Bay
  2. Fighting wasteful spending and unnecessary tax increases
  3. Improving roads, flooding solutions, and infrastructure
  4. Supporting local businesses and small-town community events
  5. Ensuring public safety and family-friendly policies

We need your help to get it off the ground.

Startup costs include:

  1. Legal formation and compliance for the Group/PAC
  2. Website, marketing, and community outreach materials
  3. Initial events to engage Point Place and North Toledo residents
  4. Filing fees, accounting setup, and basic operations

Every dollar counts. Whether you can give $5, $25, $100, or more, your donation will directly fuel grassroots efforts right here in our backyard. This isn’t about big national politics – it’s about local control for the people who live, work, and play in Point Place.

Why GiveSendGo? Because we believe in free speech, community-driven solutions, and platforms that don’t cancel hardworking Americans for their values.

If you love Point Place, care about protecting our unique neighborhood, and want to see real accountability in Toledo politics, join us. Share this campaign with friends, family, and fellow Toledoans who want stronger local representation.

Together, we can make sure Point Place isn’t just heard – it’s respected.

Goal: $10,000 (or whatever amount you set) for launch and initial operations.

Donate today. Stand with Point Place. Let’s take action!


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