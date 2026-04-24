Počast Vjernim Služenima: Auto za Mihaela i Nadu

Mihael i Nada Jonke godinama su stupovi tihe vjernosti u crkvi. Molili su, služili, davali i ohrabrivali bezbrojne ljude. Njihovi životi na jednostavan i postojan način odražavaju Kristovu ljubav.

Njihov trenutni automobil — Toyota Corolla iz 2006. godine — više nije pouzdan. Ima mehaničkih problema, muči se na usponima iznad njihovog doma i bliži se kraju svog vijeka. Želimo im pomoći da nabave sigurno i pouzdano vozilo koje će im služiti u godinama koje dolaze.

Ova akcija prikupljanja sredstava prilika je da iskažemo čast vjernim Božjim slugama i pokažemo im istu velikodušnost koju su oni godinama pokazivali drugima.

Ako osjećate poticaj da darujete, hvala vam. Ako trenutno ne možete dati, vaše molitve i ohrabrenje jednako su dragocjeni.

Neka vas Bog blagoslovi dok blagoslivljate njih.





For many years, Mihael and Nada Jonke have been pillars of quiet faithfulness in the church. They have prayed, served, given, and encouraged countless people. Their lives reflect the love of Christ in simple, steady ways.

Their current car — a 2006 Toyota Corolla hatchback — is no longer dependable. It has mechanical problems, struggles on the hills above their home, and is reaching the end of its life. We want to help provide them with a safe, reliable vehicle that will carry them through the next season.

This fundraiser is an opportunity to honor faithful servants and to show them the same generosity they have shown to so many others.

If you feel led to give, thank you. If you cannot give, your prayers and encouragement are just as meaningful.

May God bless you for blessing them.