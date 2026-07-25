PNG Mission





Deep in the rugged highlands of Papua New Guinea, thousands of remote communities live days away from the nearest clinic, doctor, or medical supply. Many have never heard the Good News — and many are suffering from treatable illnesses simply because no one has been able to reach them. Until now.





This years project is bringing Health, Hope and the Love of Jesus to Hatzfeldhaven, Papua New Guinea

Have you ever experienced those moments when you know God is opening doors that only He could open?

That has been our journey as we prepare for this mission to Hatzfeldhaven, a remote community about three and a half hours north of Madang, Papua New Guinea.

This mission is especially close to Sue Unicomb’s heart because she was born in Madang while her parents served there as missionaries. From 1964 to 1967, her father ran the TB and leprosy clinic, caring for people with compassion and sharing the love of Christ through his work. Returning to Papua New Guinea to serve in a similar spirit feels like coming full circle. It is a privilege for her to continue a legacy of serving the people of a country that has always held a special place in her heart.

What began as a simple desire to serve has become something much bigger. Time and again, God has brought the right people alongside this mission. Nurses, tradespeople, and other volunteers have stepped forward, each bringing their own skills and a heart to serve. New connections have formed in Papua New Guinea, and opportunities continue to open in ways she could never have planned herself.

From 15–29 July 2026, her team Health & Hope, will travel to Hatzfeldhaven to provide practical healthcare, health education, and support for local community projects. Alongside these activities, they will partner with the local church each evening to present an evangelistic program, sharing the hope, peace, and love that can only be found in Jesus Christ. The building team will build an ablution block bringing septic to the school of 200 + students for the first time and a teachers house. Teachers are not paid. Being in a remote part of PNG, is bringing challenges, getting materials there has increased transportation costs.

Many families in this remote area have limited access to medical care and essential supplies. Sometimes the simplest treatment, a clean dressing, health advice, or a listening ear can make a significant difference. Their desire is not only to meet physical needs but also to encourage people spiritually and remind them that they are deeply loved by God.

Preparing for a mission like this requires transporting medical equipment, dressings, first aid supplies, educational resources, tools, and ministry materials into a remote location. Every gift received through this campaign will go toward making this mission possible and ensuring we can serve as many people as we can.

Sue travels up yearly and is working on a bigger project of building an Early Learning to Yr 12 School of Excellence. She has so far to fund these projects been baking cookies. Her cookies are not going to build this school quick enough and needs your help.

Transparency and Accountability

All funds donated through this GiveSendGo campaign will be transferred to Sue Unicomb, who is leading and coordinating this mission project. This ensures there is complete transparency regarding where donations are sent. Every contribution will be used to support the expenses of the Hatzfeldhaven mission, including medical supplies, ministry resources, transport, freight, and other approved project costs.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers.

Please pray for:

Safe travel for every member of the team. Good health, wisdom, and strength as we serve. Open hearts within the community. Protection over the volunteers and local church members. That every act of kindness will point people to Jesus. That lives will be transformed through both practical care and the message of the gospel.

Whether you are able to give financially, pray faithfully, or share this page with others, you are becoming part of this mission. Your partnership allows us to take the love of Christ beyond our own communities and into places where hope is needed most.

Thank you for standing with us. We are trusting God to do immeasurably more than we could ask or imagine, and we are grateful to have you on this journey with us.













A large, dedicated team of medical professionals, nurses, pharmacists, evangelists, and volunteers is preparing to journey into the PNG Highlands on a mission of mercy and hope — bringing both the healing of the body and the life-changing message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





You donations are much appreciated and will be used to help those in need and teach about the love and gospel of Jesus Christ





The funds raised will be transferred to Sue Unicomb and she will use these funds for the PNG mission project.





Thank you so much for your generosity.







