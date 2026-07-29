Help Build the Purpose Driven Network

Hi Purpose Fam,

I’m Monica Hurd, founder of the Purpose Driven Network (PDN), a faith-rooted lifestyle brand created to help people discover, heal, and live boldly in their God-given purpose.

Purpose Driven Network is more than a nonprofit or a program. It is a way of life. PDN exists for individuals who desire intentional living, emotional healing, faith-centered growth, and community that supports the whole person.

Through purpose-driven experiences, gatherings, and support spaces, PDN encourages people to align their identity, values, and daily actions with purpose not occasionally, but consistently.

Today, PDN is in a season of building.

We are intentionally building the next phase of the Purpose Driven lifestyle — strengthening infrastructure, expanding experiences, and creating sustainable systems that allow people to engage with purpose beyond a moment and into everyday life. This campaign is not about restarting, it is about building forward with clarity, excellence, and long-term vision.

What Your Support Helps Build

Your contribution supports:

Purpose-driven experiences focused on healing, identity, and personal growth

Infrastructure that supports a sustainable lifestyle brand and engaged community

Workshops, gatherings, and support spaces that encourage intentional living

Capacity for partnerships, outreach, and long-term impact

Every gift helps build something that lives beyond a single event — a lifestyle rooted in faith, purpose, and community.

PDN was birthed out of my own journey of finding purpose after seasons of brokenness, depression, and searching.

Since 2017, PDN has helped countless men and women through programs, workshops, and mentoring. But in 2024, due to lack of funding, I had to temporarily close our doors.

💜 After a season of rest, prayer, and preparation — I’m excited to announce that PDN is full steam ahead!

Our Mission

PDN exists to:

Spread purpose awareness so people can live with meaning.

Provide healing spaces through circles, mentoring, and prayer.

Build community & support through meetups, workshops, and outreach.

Offer programs for youth and adults that strengthen mental health and faith.

Why We Need Your Help

Running this community takes resources, and as a nonprofit we can’t do it alone.

Your support will go directly toward:

Hosting Healing Circles & Purpose Check-Ins

Running the Purpose Driven Academy (coaching + growth)

Supporting youth mentoring programs

Covering operational costs (website, materials, outreach)

Funding community events & initiatives like Purpose in Every Step (awareness walks)

Every dollar sows into someone’s transformation.

By supporting this campaign, you are invited to join the PDN Build Circle — a growing community of individuals committed to living with intention and purpose.

Members of the PDN Build Circle will:

Receive updates on PDN growth and experiences

Get early access to programs, events, and gatherings

Be invited into future Purpose Driven opportunities

This campaign is designed to build relationship, not just revenue.