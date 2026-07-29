Please! I’m a Single Mom Needs Car Back Working

Hi everyone. I am a single mother of two, working full-time and attending school to build a stable future for my kids. As many of you know, a car isn't a luxury for a family like mine—it’s our lifeline to work, daycare, and class.

Recently, my 2015 Chrysler 200 suddenly went "no crank/no start." I’m pretty handy and usually handle my own repairs—I’ve personally replaced my own starter, spark plugs, coils, and even both front lower control arms. I tried to fix this myself by replacing the starter, but it didn't solve it.

After seeing codes for a "loss of connection to the ECM/PCM," I had the car towed to the Chrysler dealership, hoping the known recalls for these parts would be the fix. Unfortunately, after they performed the recall work, the car still won't start.

The Current Crisis:

The dealership’s diagnostic shows the TIPM (Totally Integrated Power Module) is failing and sending low-to-no voltage. They want $1,200 to fix it, plus the $200 diagnostic fee just to get my "unfixed" car back.I am stuck. I need to pay $200 just to tow my car back home, and then I need to source a TIPM (which costs $300–$500 online).

I am more than willing to attempt the installation myself to save on labor, but if that fails, I will be facing professional shop costs that I simply cannot afford while balancing tuition and rent. I am also employed and I have been losing hours due to transportation or lack of and uber cost when I am barely hanging on.

How You Can Help:

I am asking for a "hand up" to cover:

The $200 dealership diagnostic fee to release my car. The $150 tow fee to get it back to my driveway. $500 for a replacement TIPM part. A small buffer in case I cannot self-install and need a local shop’s labor.

I’m doing the work—working the job, passing the classes, and turning the wrenches—but this financial wall is too high to climb alone.

Anything you can give, even $5 or $10, gets my kids and me back on the road. If you can't donate, please hit the Pray button or share this link.

Thank you for seeing me and helping my family stay on track.





I sincerely appreciate each and everyone who has taken the time to read my request. It wasn’t a decision I took lightly to create the post. I prayed for guidance and I truly feel something good will come from this.. Thank You So Much & God Bless You.

Stephanie Brook Woodruff









they performed the recall work,