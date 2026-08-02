Our plumbing all backed up and overflowing in the restroom, And in the showers and the overflow Outside as well were overflowing. Me and my wife called a plumbing service and they told us that we have roots or something backed up in our pipes. And it needs to be hydrogeetted, and it would cost, $1,300. To clear the line and dig up the pipe in the ground in front of my house to fix any leaks there. Please, if anyone can help would be greatly appreciated. If you need more information, feel free to ask.