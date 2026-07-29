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Pls help me live a normal life again!

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$160 USD

Fundraiser created byJody Fortier

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jody Fortier

Pls help me live a normal life again!

Hello,

My name is Jody, and I never imagined I would find myself asking others for help in this way. Like many people, I have always tried to handle life's challenges on my own. I have worked hard, pushed through difficult times, and done my best to provide for myself and those around me. Today, however, I am facing a challenge that is bigger than anything I can overcome alone.

I am reaching out with a humble request for help in restoring my dental health and, ultimately, my quality of life.

For years, I have struggled with severe dental problems that have gradually worsened. What began as occasional discomfort has become a daily battle with pain, infection, embarrassment, and limitations that affect nearly every aspect of my life. The condition of my teeth has reached a point where it is no longer simply a cosmetic issue—it has become a serious health issue that impacts my physical well-being, emotional health, confidence, and ability to enjoy everyday activities.

Living with constant dental pain is something that many people never have to experience, and for that I am grateful. But for those who have endured it, they understand how exhausting and overwhelming it can be. Dental pain doesn't take days off. It doesn't stop when you need to sleep, eat, work, or spend time with family and friends. It follows you everywhere.

There are mornings when I wake up already hurting before my day even begins. Some days, the pain is a dull ache that lingers in the background. Other days, it becomes so intense that it affects my ability to focus, concentrate, or simply enjoy life. Eating foods that many people take for granted can be difficult and sometimes impossible. Simple pleasures like sharing a meal, smiling for a photograph, or laughing without feeling self-conscious have become challenges.

The emotional toll has been just as difficult as the physical pain.

When your teeth are in poor condition, it affects how you see yourself and how you think others see you. I often find myself covering my mouth when I smile or avoiding photographs altogether. I have become increasingly self-conscious in social situations because I worry about being judged for something that I desperately wish I could fix.

Many people don't realize how deeply dental health affects confidence and self-esteem. A smile is one of the first things people notice about us. When you're embarrassed by your smile, it can make you withdraw from conversations, avoid meeting new people, and feel isolated from the world around you.

Unfortunately, fixing these issues is not as simple as scheduling a routine dental appointment.

After consulting with dental professionals, I learned that the extensive work needed to restore my oral health will cost approximately $20,000 or more. The treatment required goes far beyond a simple cleaning or filling. It involves major restorative work that is necessary to eliminate ongoing pain, address damage, and give me a chance to live a healthier and more comfortable life.

As someone living on a fixed income, this cost is simply beyond my financial reach.

Like many Americans, I face the reality of rising living expenses, medical costs, utilities, transportation, groceries, and other necessities. Every month requires careful budgeting just to cover the basics. There is little left over for emergencies, and a dental procedure costing tens of thousands of dollars is impossible for me to afford without help.

I have explored financing options and looked into assistance programs, but the amount needed remains overwhelming. Despite my efforts, I have reached a point where I must ask for help from my community, friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers.

As difficult as it is to ask, I am choosing to be vulnerable because I believe there are people who understand that health care—including dental care—is not always accessible to everyone who needs it.

This fundraiser is not about vanity.

It is not about wanting a perfect Hollywood smile.

It is about wanting to live without constant pain.

It is about wanting to eat comfortably.

It is about wanting to smile without embarrassment.

It is about preventing future infections and health complications.

It is about reclaiming a quality of life that many people take for granted.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward the dental procedures required to restore my oral health. Every donation, regardless of size, will help move me one step closer to receiving the treatment I desperately need.

Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference.

If 100 people donate $20, that becomes $2,000 toward treatment.

If 200 people donate $25, that becomes $5,000 toward treatment.

The reality is that many small acts of kindness can come together to create life-changing results.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Times are difficult for many people. In that case, I would be incredibly grateful if you would simply share this campaign with your friends, family members, coworkers, or social media networks. Sharing costs nothing, but it can dramatically increase the chances of reaching someone who is able to help.

To everyone who takes the time to read my story, thank you.

Thank you for listening.

Thank you for caring.

Thank you for considering helping me during one of the most challenging periods of my life.

Your support means more than I can adequately express. Every donation, every share, every encouraging message reminds me that there are still compassionate people willing to help others through difficult circumstances.

I dream of the day when I can wake up without pain, enjoy a meal without discomfort, smile confidently in photographs, and participate fully in life again. What may seem like a routine dental procedure to some would be absolutely life-changing for me.

This fundraiser represents hope.

Hope for relief from chronic pain.

Hope for restored confidence.

Hope for improved health.

Hope for a future where I can smile again without fear, embarrassment, or suffering.

If you feel moved to contribute, please know that your generosity will have a direct and meaningful impact on my life. You are not simply helping pay for dental work—you are helping restore comfort, confidence, dignity, and the ability to live a normal life again.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and generosity.

I am deeply grateful for every person who joins me on this journey toward healing.

With sincere gratitude,

Jody

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