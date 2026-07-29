Pls help me get a loved one home as soon as possib

My boyfriend and I have been together since my freshman year, I am now a junior in high school. We’ve been through a lot together and the most recent even lead to him having to move across the country to live with his dad. His dad is in a toxic relationship and when my boyfriend and him got into a pretty heated argument his dad ended up going to Florida and hasn’t came back yet. Their landlord came by the house today to evict them and he has to be out by tomorrow and he has nowhere to go. it’ll cost us at least $500 to get him back home to me and his sister. He just moved there not long ago and has been job searching since but hasn’t had any luck. I have a job but no money left as I help my family with bills. Please help us get him home. I don’t want him to be homeless especially across the country in a town he’s never been in before and doesn’t know anybody..