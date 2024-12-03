Campaign Image

Growing the Plouffe Family

 USD $20,000

 USD $9,468

It has been on our heart for several years to have a family and we feel God has called us to pursue adoption. As we have learned more and more about this amazing process we are excited by the idea of spending time with a child of our own. We have also learned about the financial realities of adoption.  

We have been working with an adoption agency to help us find a child we can welcome into our home. Adoption is an expensive journey and between legal fees, adoption placement, medical bills and support for the birth mother it costs around $48,000 dollars. Given the huge financial commitment adoption needs, we are asking our friends, family and community if they can help us along this journey. 

As a thank you and future reminder to us and our child of your support we will be creating a puzzle together. For every donation of $50 we will put your name on a puzzle piece that will be hung in our child's room. For gifts of $100 and above your puzzle piece will be placed in the center of the prominent red heart that is on the center of the puzzle.

We want you to be part of this adventure of bringing home a child into our lives. Your gift will help us to fulfill our dream of having a child that we can care for and nurture. We thank you for your generosity both financially and with your prayers, they both mean so much to us!

Sam and Rita

Tim and Michelle Raftery
$ 30.00 USD
9 days ago

We are so excited for your family. God bless you and thank you for allowing us to be part of your journey.

Lulu
$ 200.00 USD
9 days ago

Congratulations!

Lori- Michele
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Sam and Rita can’t even begin to tell you how proud I am!!!! I know you will be parents conguations low you both Lori

Marjorie Margolis
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Congratulations! You will be wonderful parents!

Grincavitch Family
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for you!

Cathy and Al Padilla
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Congratulations! May God Bless your family!

Luke and Erin Padilla
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

David Wang
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

John Furtado
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Marya Levenson
$ 98.00 USD
19 days ago

I'm glad to support your wonderful wish to build a family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

It's truly inspiring to hear about your desire to build a family through adoption. It's a selfless and loving decision, and I can only imagine the joy it will bring to your lives. I’m here to support you on your journey to parenthood!

Hsiang-Yu Yang
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

祝福你們

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

I'm overjoyed with your decision to adopt and the journey ahead of your family! GOD GOT THIS!!! Please know that your child will be loved by the Living Stones community and your family will be covered with love and prayers!

Shelly Woods
$ 300.00 USD
20 days ago

Congratulations! May God richly bless you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

God bless you both .. So excited for you guys. Praying for you guys. Merry Christmas.

Kim Evelti Polin
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Congrats!!!

AET
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
22 days ago

Living Stones Community Church Members
$ 1710.00 USD
23 days ago

David Grant
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

