Growing the Plouffe Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $9,468
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Plouffe
It has been on our heart for several years to have a family and we feel God has called us to pursue adoption. As we have learned more and more about this amazing process we are excited by the idea of spending time with a child of our own. We have also learned about the financial realities of adoption.
We have been working with an adoption agency to help us find a child we can welcome into our home. Adoption is an expensive journey and between legal fees, adoption placement, medical bills and support for the birth mother it costs around $48,000 dollars. Given the huge financial commitment adoption needs, we are asking our friends, family and community if they can help us along this journey.
As a thank you and future reminder to us and our child of your support we will be creating a puzzle together. For every donation of $50 we will put your name on a puzzle piece that will be hung in our child's room. For gifts of $100 and above your puzzle piece will be placed in the center of the prominent red heart that is on the center of the puzzle.
We want you to be part of this adventure of bringing home a child into our lives. Your gift will help us to fulfill our dream of having a child that we can care for and nurture. We thank you for your generosity both financially and with your prayers, they both mean so much to us!
Sam and Rita
We are so excited for your family. God bless you and thank you for allowing us to be part of your journey.
Congratulations!
Sam and Rita can’t even begin to tell you how proud I am!!!! I know you will be parents conguations low you both Lori
Congratulations! You will be wonderful parents!
Praying for you!
Congratulations! May God Bless your family!
I'm glad to support your wonderful wish to build a family.
It's truly inspiring to hear about your desire to build a family through adoption. It's a selfless and loving decision, and I can only imagine the joy it will bring to your lives. I’m here to support you on your journey to parenthood!
祝福你們
I'm overjoyed with your decision to adopt and the journey ahead of your family! GOD GOT THIS!!! Please know that your child will be loved by the Living Stones community and your family will be covered with love and prayers!
Congratulations! May God richly bless you all!
God bless you both .. So excited for you guys. Praying for you guys. Merry Christmas.
Congrats!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.