Growing the Plouffe Family

It has been on our heart for several years to have a family and we feel God has called us to pursue adoption. As we have learned more and more about this amazing process we are excited by the idea of spending time with a child of our own. We have also learned about the financial realities of adoption.

We have been working with an adoption agency to help us find a child we can welcome into our home. Adoption is an expensive journey and between legal fees, adoption placement, medical bills and support for the birth mother it costs around $48,000 dollars. Given the huge financial commitment adoption needs, we are asking our friends, family and community if they can help us along this journey.

As a thank you and future reminder to us and our child of your support we will be creating a puzzle together. For every donation of $50 we will put your name on a puzzle piece that will be hung in our child's room. For gifts of $100 and above your puzzle piece will be placed in the center of the prominent red heart that is on the center of the puzzle.

We want you to be part of this adventure of bringing home a child into our lives. Your gift will help us to fulfill our dream of having a child that we can care for and nurture. We thank you for your generosity both financially and with your prayers, they both mean so much to us!

Sam and Rita