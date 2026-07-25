Please help “Flash” who has painful Stomatitis

Flash came into our lives when we took him in from someone who was homeless. I made a promise to give him the safe, loving home he deserved, and he has become an irreplaceable member of our family.

I believe God placed him in our family for a reason as he has been a comfort to my boys during difficult times. I'm a single mom raising two teenage boys, and despite working hard I am unable to afford this costly treatment. Asking for help is incredibly difficult, but Flash has been diagnosed with painful severe stomatitis that is progressive and without treatment it is life threatening. The treatment plan exceeds $5,000.00.

Flash is the sweetest cat you'll ever meet. He loves to cuddle and follows us everywhere. We are praying for a way to get him the care he desperately needs. If you able to help, every donation no matter how small will go directly toward giving Flash the pain-free life he deserves. If you can't donate, sharing his story would mean the world to our family. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers and your compassion. God bless you.

Cathleen, Mason, Luke & Flash