Winnie’s Emergency Vet Fund

 USD $700

 USD $705

Campaign created by Ashley Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Smith

Winnie’s Emergency Vet Fund

Winnie is our 8 year old Livestock Guardian (Great Pyrenees Dog) Five days ago she came down with some kind of illness. We have done everything we can holistically for her, and she is not getting better. Her pupils are dilated, she is lethargic and unable to eat and barely able to drink. She needs veterinary assistance immediately. We are just barely paying our monthly bills, and we cannot get approval for the CareCredit Card. We know if we go to the vet we will be facing a bill we cannot afford, but we love Winnie and want to get her the help she needs. Please consider helping us take Winnie to the vet. Thank you , God Bless. 

Katie
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Feel better Winnie

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Sara Stumbaugh
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well, Winnie!!

Lauren Turner
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your sweet baby, and complete healing!

Julie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Karl and Sussi
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps

