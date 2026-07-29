Help us prevent our foreclosure/auction

In 2021, our home was severely damaged by a fire. Since then, we’ve been working to rebuild and recover, but the financial strain has been overwhelming. After years of repairs and setbacks, we are now facing foreclosure. The sale date is January 26, 2026.

During this time, I made the difficult decision to prioritize making the house safe and livable so my daughter could return home, even though that meant falling behind on mortgage payments. It was a choice made out of necessity, not neglect, and one I would make again for her safety and stability.

We are now asking for help to prevent the loss of our home. Any support would go directly toward stopping the foreclosure and giving us a chance to regain financial footing. This isn’t just about keeping a house—it’s about maintaining stability for my daughter and keeping our family together.

If you’re able to contribute or share this fundraiser, it would mean more than we can express. Every donation, no matter the size, helps move us closer to staying in our home.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you’re able to offer.





***update***

On January 26th I was approved for a hardship loan modification. This was exactly what I was hoping for and was able to use the original funds donated to pay the 1st payment, and pay for repairs needed to the house. On January 28th I was terminated from my full-time job that I was at for 13 years. I have applied to hundreds of jobs with out any luck of even interviews. I was unable to pay yhe next 2 loan payments as I have only had the income of my part time job. Unemployment still has not rendered any payments to me. The house is set for auction June 2nd. This is the day after danikas birthday. I am once again desperate for any help. I am so lost and do not know what to do. I am looking for any help and support.