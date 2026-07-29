PleaseHelpOurFamily

My family has always tried to support each other through thick and thin, but right now we’re facing a tough stretch. My mother-in-law, Kika, became seriously ill last year with liver and kidney failure and is now living with us. She’s unable to work, and we’re still waiting for her SSI to be approved. Her medications are extremely expensive, and it’s been a challenge to keep up with everything—especially as the Texas summer heat sets in with four kids at home, ages 5 to 16.





Recently, the air conditioner in our car broke down. This might sound small, but it’s made daily life much harder. The AC is a lifeline for us, especially when driving me to work or waiting in long lines to drop the kids off at camp or jiu-jitsu. Without it, the heat can be overwhelming for everyone, especially Kika and the kids.





We’re asking for help to get our car’s AC fixed and to cover some of Kika’s healthcare, including her expensive medications, and living expenses while she’s unable to work. Our family really thanks you for supporting us—any support will help and be truly appreciated. Your kindness means the world to us as we work to get through this difficult time together