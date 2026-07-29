Please help me survive until disability review

I became disabled a little over two years ago. I applied for Social Security disability benefits, but they have still not approved me despite all the medical evidence. The past two years have been very difficult for me in more than a few ways. I have been surviving on a generous gift of $400 a month from my brother, but he has to move in the beginning of 2026 and won't be able to help further with that. Other family members have their own financial issues and are unable to help.





My disability representative said it could be another 6-8 months or more before I even get a chance at going before a judge for the final disability claim review. This is also my last chance to get benefits without having to start all over again. I'm tired. (see updates)





The past few years have been a major struggle. Besides financial issues and my inability to support myself anymore, I've also had some major health issues that are making it even harder. All I'm asking for is to help me keep my lights on, my water on, and my internet on since it is the only method of communication I have to the outside world. I will greatly appreciate all donations, even if it's just a dollar. Every dollar helps.





Some days I feel almost like this is all hopeless. Multiple years struggling, getting "no" everywhere I seek help, disability benefit claim taking forever to be approved, the risk that it may not get approved despite the medical evidence which would force me to start all over again. I'm not sure that I can make it to the next review without help. I know I won't be able to make it if I have to start the disability claim process over again.





I have always been an independent person. Someone who never asks for help, but always willing to give it. I never tell anyone the struggles I go through, because I know they have their own struggles. They don't need to hear mine too. However, I'm running out of options and losing hope that I will even survive this whole mess. I still have some hope though, not much, but some.





For those wanting to know, I became disabled due to, at the time unknown cause breathing issues mixed with severe depression. I have gone to so many doctors and specialists to try to get that medical issue solved so that maybe I could return to work, but the doctors failed me, until this year. One doctor, who I will be forever grateful to, figured out I had blood clots in my lungs, and I was scheduled surgery shortly after. They removed six large old clots from my lungs, and I was able to breathe again and no longer needed oxygen, but of course, fixing one issue showed many more.





Apparently, I have a genetic condition making me 2-4 times as likely to get blood clots. Not only that, but it seems my severe depression has not been able to be controlled despite trying many medications and even therapy. I'm still working on that aspect. As well, the long time with undiagnosed clots in the lungs caused damage to my heart. So, now I have congestive heart failure. So, even though I can breathe again, I'm still very physically limited. Then, in August, I guess the surgery caused some blood clots and I ended up with "a few" mini strokes in both sides of my brain. There is a week of time that I have no memory of. I somehow survived it. I didn't first have any memories after that event until my dad came by to check on me due to not hearing from me for a week. I then noticed I was missing a week of time, so, went to the hospital. Long story short, I'm now on blood thinners for life, I seem to have long term balance issues and short term memory issues that seem to have been caused by the mini strokes. Sometimes I just want to give up on this life, but something inside keeps making me keep trying.





I hate asking for help, but I'm getting desperate. I really don't want to end up freezing to death after all I've been through. I also don't want to get more isolated than I already am. Due to the balance issues, I can't drive anymore. Even if I could, I don't have the money to get my car back on the road. All this has left me with about three years of back-owed rent as well. Luckily, my landlord has been very gracious, but I still have to pay them back when I can.





You don't have to help if you don't want to, but if you do, I will cherish every bit of help. I will appreciate any and all donations, any and all sharing of this campaign, and any and all prayers. Thank you.