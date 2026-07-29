Pleasehelp

Hey I've delt with hopeless thoughts and mind that I would never have anyone to be there to support or help me through any of my struggles or that hurts so much such as this my granny raised me and have been the only support system I've ever had they took her insurance now she's disease been sick nobdy there to help I really have to give her a restful proper burial that she deserves I love and always will I wish I just had family or anyone that can really support and help me at this hurtful time which may last forever but least I know I can rest each day knowing she was loved and cared for the right way anything helps I'm am forever grateful....Granny loved to bake miss her much!!!!