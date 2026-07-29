Please Help Us Rebuild After Fire & Health Issues

Life has been challenging since my wife passed away from cancer over 10 years ago. It's been a tough road. I've been living with my daughter, grandson, and my wife's dog, who was there when she died. We were in Holmesburg. This year, a fire started next door, and I was in the back bedroom, not knowing how close it was. So, the situation is that I now have to see a doctor at Temple Otolaryngology. He's explained that the damage is permanent. My voice fades after I speak for a while. He assured me my lungs are healthy, but the issue is with my larynx, and the duration is unknown. For now, I'm living on disability and my credit cards. We had to move to Port Richmond because my landlord wouldn't clean the smoke and soot left by the fire. He eventually kicked us out because I refused to pay rent until he cleaned the house. It was his job to do so, but he had a skilled attorney, and that's our current predicament.