Please Support Sarah as she recovers

Our dear friend Sarah Murphy is facing a serious and unexpected medical battle, and we are asking for your support during this difficult time.

On June 18, Sarah was admitted to Wesley Hospital in Wichita after blood clots were discovered in her right arm and in her lungs. Since then, she has undergone two thrombectomy procedures to remove the clots and was diagnosed with Venous Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, a rare condition that causes compression of blood vessels and can lead to dangerous clotting.





Due to the complexity of her condition, Sarah was transferred to Baylor Scott & White Heart Hospital in Dallas, Texas on June 26 for specialized care. On June 30, she underwent surgery to remove her first rib in an effort to relieve the compression on the right side. She continues to fight courageously and is scheduled to undergo her third thrombectomy procedure on July 2.





As many of you know, Sarah’s greatest joy in life is her children. Her beautiful 13-year-old daughter, Delilah, is doing well with the love and support of family and friends. Sarah’s 18-year-old son, Tristan, is deeply worried about his mom and misses her tremendously, especially now that she is receiving treatment so far from home in Dallas.





The emotional, physical, and financial burdens of a medical crisis like this can be overwhelming. Funds raised will help offset medical expenses, travel costs, lodging, lost income, and other unexpected expenses that come with extended hospitalization and treatment away from home.

Sarah has always given 100% of herself to her kids and everyone around her, never asking for help—until now. Now it’s our turn to show up for her. Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement means more than you know.

Thank you for supporting Sarah and her family as they navigate this challenging road to recovery.