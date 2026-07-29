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Please support PFC Tyler Murad during his recovery

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$3,290 USD

Fundraiser created byLes Murad III

Fundraiser funds will be received by Les Murad III

Please support PFC Tyler Murad during his recovery

🌟 **Our Warrior's Journey** 🌟 Hello, friends and family! I’m Les Murad, III, along with my wife Stephanie Murad Tyler’s dad and mom. You might remember that morning we called to tell you about our beloved son PFC Tyler Murad being in a motorcycle accident on March 7th, 2026. It was a surreal moment of shock when we first arrived at the scene. But let me tell you, seeing him there, broken but alive—it’s a miracle that still brings shivers today. 🙏 Tyler had severe injuries to his right pelvis and femur. He went through multiple long and difficult surgeries. Through the process he had to receive enough blood for 10+ people, and many hospital personnel didn’t think he was going to live. God showed his love and power to heal. We had to make one of the toughest decisions of our lives to save Tyler’s life from infection, and that was to remove his bad right leg. Each step in his recovery has been like crossing another milestone on the road back home, but the road is still very long and difficult. And while we’ve faced tough choices, every decision was made with one goal: getting Tyler well again. The financial toll of this journey hasn't just been a burden; it's felt like an added injury itself, something that could distract us from being by his side at the hospital. Bills are piling up for our everyday necessities and even more so now as we stay near him 24/7. It’s not about luxury—it’s about being there in every sense of the word. That's why we are reaching out to you today, asking for your help to ease this financial strain just a bit. Every dollar counts and can cover our daily needs so we can keep supporting Tyler physically, emotionally, and financially until he regains his strength. Please consider donating whatever you can; every bit helps get us closer to our goal of $7000. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of Tyler’s healing journey and supporting him in these tough times. Let's keep holding up his spirit until he holds up again! 💙🙏 #TylerStrong #HealingTogether

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