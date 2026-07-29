Please support our remarkable Music Ministry

I am creating this fund raising campaign to help complete the final phase of the legal rights and clearances for LOST TREASURE: HANDEL'S MESSIAH IN BETHLEHEM.





Our goal is to release our 2-hour concert documentary worldwide for Christmas 2026!





"In 1994 Israelis and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Jews gathered for a concert in the Nativity Church in Bethlehem. This recording of Handel’s Messiah captures the only music ever performed in the 1,700-year-old church where tradition marks the birthplace Jesus Christ. The documentary narrative recounts the inspiration, challenges, and triumph of the unifying power of music for peace."





See a trailer for the film. https://messiahinbethlehem.com/







