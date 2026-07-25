Please support our family after our son's accident

On Sunday, June 28th, 2026 our son Ryan (14) went camping with his girlfriend and her family. While on the water on a pontoon boat, he lost stability during some rough waves and fell over the side. He was pulled under the boat, where he met the propeller of the engine. He has suffered two broken bones in his right leg, lacerations the length of his leg, a torn MCL ligament, and is currently unable to walk or support his own weight. Because God was watching over him that day, he was able to keep his leg and should eventually make a full recovery.





After a LifeFlight trip to our Bangor trauma center and two emergency surgeries to his right leg and abdomen, we have just arrived home. My wife is going on unpaid leave from work, I have just this morning put in my PTO to cover this week and am applying for FMLA. We are going to be taking a massive loss of income to be home and care for our son 24/7 for the next 60-90 days+. We also have 4 children in our home, are are trying different things as well as looking into local programs available to us. We are going to be providing all travel to and from his many appointments, still trying to cover all of our bills and food for the household, and anything else that we will need to do to accommodate his needs while he is immobile. We have had a lot of medical equipment donated through our local church, and we have a lead on some programs we can hopefully get into for short term help.





Anything donated is going straight to our son's care, and to "help keep the lights on" while we sleep opposite shifts to be able to care for our son, and our family.