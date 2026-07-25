Please support my healing journey

Please help support my daughter Danielle as she was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive type of cancer that has affected her life tremendously.





If you have ever met Danielle, you know she has spent her life pouring love, patience, and encouragement into others. As a dedicated teacher, she has touched countless lives, helping children learn, grow, and believe in themselves. Today she needs our help.





She has chosen to receive treatment out of state that is specific to her needs and healing.





The cost of treatment, temporary housing, and living expenses has become overwhelming. I am hoping to provide her with the opportunity to focus fully on her healing without the stress of financial burdens.





Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a meaningful difference.





Our prayer is that she receives the treatment she needs, regains her health, and can return to what she loves most: teaching, inspiring, and making a difference in the lives of others.





We have faith and remain optimistic. God has carried us through many challenges and has provided countless blessings and miracles along the way. We believe that, with his grace, we will get through this difficult time as well.