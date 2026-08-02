Please support

Nitza is my daughter. I have watched over the years her sacrifices and her attempts to do right, and how she has supported her family and friends. Right now, she's in need of a little help. I wanted to set the goal higher, but I understand that things are tough all over. Every little bit helps to ease the worries, and guilt of being in a position where you feel helpless, and often forgotten. This is a serious situation, and with God's grace, a temporary one. Knowing her, this is not what she ever expected. Knowing her, the thoughts that circulate right now are not centered on herself, as much as her focus on her daughter getting through school, her financial contributions needed to maintain her home, and still the concern over others that have problems as well. I hope you find it in your heart to donate what you can and pray for her recovery. Cancer is just too prevalent these days. It has struck my family more than a dozen times. But no one should have to worry about their light bill, or grocery bill while struggling through their day to overcome, fatigue, illness, and side effects. Please. All prayers are welcome, and needed. Thank you.