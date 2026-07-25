Please save this family 🙏

Assalamu Alaikum.





I am appealing to you for help in a very desperate situation. The current situation of our family is very difficult and heartbreaking. My aunt's family is currently staying in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, the head of the family has been detained by the police due to complications related to their valid visa and passport.





Currently, the entire family is going through an extreme financial crisis. It has become very difficult to meet the basic needs of the family members. In this difficult time, even a little help from you can make a big difference in their lives.





For the sake of humanity, for the sake of Allah's pleasure, I humbly appeal to you - if anyone can help financially or help in reaching this message to more people, we will be eternally grateful.





May Allah reward you all with good. Ameen.