Please save our home

Hi my name is Jalisa Holliday I’m 33 with 7 kids we are desperately begging for help me and my children have been homeless for 5 years after covid and was never able to recover we were displaced and drifting from one family member’s house to the other but just a few mouths ago I was able to move my family into a place but I have been working my hard and with the job that I have and with all my children I have fallen behind on things because I haven’t been making enough due to only being able to work part time due to having to be there for my children I pray every day that father god will send help because I know he didn’t deliver my family to take it away please I’m begging you by the grace of god to help our family keep our home I can post any proof or details that is needed and I thank you if u even took the time to hear our story or please share Thank you and god bless