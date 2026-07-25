Please save my eye vision

. I am trying to create a fundraiser for my eye treatment because I have lost vision in one eye and need surgery.

I understand that I made a mistake when creating my account and selected saudi arabia while I am currently in Pakistan. I sincerely apologize for this mistake.

Please review my account and let me know if it can be unlocked or what steps I need to take to resolve this issue. Thank you for your time and assistance.

Sincerely

Zaeem mujahid

Plz help me 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹😍🥹🥹😍🥹