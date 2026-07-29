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Please save my baby He urgently needs surgery

Goal€70,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created bySara Josefo

Fundraiser funds will be received by juvita segunda

Please save my baby He urgently needs surgery

Hello, my name is Sara Josefo, I am 34 years old, and today I come here as a mother asking for help to save my baby’s life.


My son Idris was diagnosed with a severe congenital heart disease called TGA (Transposition of the Great Arteries). This means that the main arteries of his heart are switched. Unfortunately, this condition did not show when he was born, and the doctors discovered it too late.


The surgery Idris needs is extremely urgent. In many countries this operation is performed when the baby is only one week old, but unfortunately in Angola we could not find the conditions needed to perform such a delicate surgery. We searched for hospitals abroad and, thank God, some hospitals have already responded, giving hope for our son to fight for his life.


Idris was hospitalized for three weeks, but now he is at home because the doctors said there is nothing more they can do for him here. At this moment, we are only trying to find a way for him to travel so he can have surgery and have a chance to live.


In addition to the surgery, Idris’ situation is even more delicate because he needs to travel with oxygen support. This means we are not only trying to raise money for the surgery, tests, medication, and accommodation, but also for a special flight with oxygen support during the journey. This is an extremely difficult and urgent situation.


We are fighting every day to raise money for passports, travel expenses, surgery, treatments, medical tests, medications, accommodation, and proper medical transportation. Unfortunately, our family does not have the financial conditions to handle all these costs alone. Every day that passes, his condition becomes more serious and time is against us.


That is why I humbly ask for help from everyone with a kind heart. This is a situation of maximum urgency. A situation that truly depends on the help of people to save my son’s life. I cannot do this alone.


I am begging from the bottom of my heart to all mothers and fathers who know how much we love our children and how we would do absolutely anything for them. As a mother, I would do anything to save my baby. Please help me. I am truly begging for Idris’ life.


Any amount can make a difference in my son’s life. Even if you cannot donate, please share this message so it can reach more people. A simple share can also save a life.


As a mother, it hurts deeply to look at my baby and not be able to help him alone. My biggest dream is to see Idris healthy, growing, playing, and living like every other child.


Please help us save baby Idris. We truly need your help right now.

We are going through the hardest time of our lives. Since leaving the hospital, we have already spent one month at home living in fear every single day.


I cannot sleep because I constantly need to monitor my baby’s breathing and heart. His father and I stay awake during the nights, terrified that something could happen to him at any moment. Every day is filled with fear, pain, and uncertainty.


Watching our baby suffer and feeling powerless as parents is heartbreaking. We are exhausted emotionally, physically, and financially, but we continue fighting because Idris deserves a chance to live.


Please, we are begging for your help. Any donation, prayer, or share of this message can help save our son’s life. ❤️


May God richly bless every person who donates, shares, or keeps my son in their prayers. We are deeply grateful for every act of kindness, support, and love we are receiving during this very difficult time.


Thank you so much ❤️

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