Please save me from eviction!!

Hi, my name is Rocco, and i am on desperate need of help.

Two years ago my common law wife of 14 years left me. It put me in the hole with the Landlord, seeing i was working 15 hrs a week and waiting for SSDI. I have been paying him with payments every month since then. The hole got worse and i am getting evicted ive been here for 15 years, i just need a little more time, i am waiting for housing. Please share, donate, $5 $10 if you can!!!!! 🙏 Thank you for taking time to read this



