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PLEASE SAVE ME FROM BEING HOMELESS AND HUNGER

GoalKES 100,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byNaomy Mikal

Fundraiser funds will be received by Naomy Mikal

PLEASE SAVE ME FROM BEING HOMELESS AND HUNGER

Hello to all my destiny helpers

This is Naomy,Am really sorry for reaching you out this way please.Please forgive me, have tried all l can and reached my end.Am tired of being strong,have bottled this for a while now with hopes that things would be better on my end.Have been experiencing serious financial crisis since October is when it hit so deep, even getting those casual jobs became a problem.The company l used to work for remotely ended the contract with all unpaid wages till today....in November it was too much on me l couldn't even manage to come to church,l became totally exhausted from walking from Umoja to Church and still appear strong in the congregation.Physically and mentally l became exhausted,and with uncertainty of the roof over my head due to unpaid dues,it weighted me so down and took a break from activities and recollect myself and gain myself esteem again.I thought all these would end and gain my stability again.There is a company l applied for and l was successful come 27th January l reported,a Chinese company...but when the content of work was revealed to us,l had to call it a quit -creating Ai pornographic models for machine learning was a no for me....Am still trying things out,but am so stressed now... haven't managed to clear my April -May arrears, plus now June.House Agents are really on my neck and l don't know what to do, have tried all they want to throw me out now.I have nowhere to go,am an orphan have grown without parents,am also really struggling even to feed myself.As we speak now l don't have anything called food in my house...I feel embarrassed of bothering my neighborhood friend for food for a while now with this economy.Kindly,if you are in position of offering assistance.I kindly request.All l really need now secured is the roof over my head,l just don't know where to go Incase it's closed.Today they told me the only option left is to throw my things out.Am really sorry for reaching out this way.Thank you.


Kind regards,

Naomy Mikal.

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