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Please Save Family Life

Goal₪1,200,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byBhgat Badarne

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bhgat Badarne

Please Save Family Life

I Never Imagined That One Day I Would Ask for Financial Help

I never imagined that one day I would find myself asking others for financial assistance. I have always believed that a person should rely on hard work and dignity to provide for themselves and their family. However, life has placed us in circumstances beyond our control. Today, we are living through one of the most difficult periods of our lives, and after exhausting every possible option without finding help, I have no choice but to reach out to kind-hearted people.

I am writing this with a heavy heart. Our lives have been devastated because of the debts accumulated by my father. During a very difficult financial period, he turned to the black market for loans, believing he would be able to repay them once our situation improved. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned. He became unable to meet the repayments, and our lives quickly turned into a nightmare.

Since then, our family has been living under constant fear and overwhelming pressure. We have received serious threats because of these debts, and we no longer feel safe in our own home. Every day is filled with anxiety, uncertainty, and worry about what tomorrow may bring.

I am a 30-year-old Palestinian man who dreamed of building a future like any other young person. I wanted to establish a family, get married, and live a peaceful life. Sadly, because of our financial situation and the burden of these debts, my dreams have been put on hold. I have been unable to find a life partner, not because I lack hope, but because I cannot offer the stability that every family deserves. Watching the years pass while feeling powerless has been one of the hardest experiences of my life.

I also have four sisters who are approaching marriage age. Instead of being able to support them and help them begin their own lives, I find myself unable to provide even their basic needs. It breaks my heart to see their hopes affected by circumstances beyond their control.

We have knocked on many doors and sought help from different places, but unfortunately, we have not found the support needed to overcome this crisis. Meanwhile, the debts continue to grow, the pressure continues to increase, and our family continues to live in fear.

Today, I humbly ask for your help. The amount needed to completely resolve our debts and give our family a chance to start over is 1,200,000 Shekels (ILS) around 350,000 (USD). I understand that this is a significant amount, but for us it represents much more than money—it represents safety, hope, dignity, and the opportunity to rebuild our lives.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am simply asking for the chance to live without fear, to protect my family, to support my parents and sisters, and to finally have the opportunity to build a future of my own. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to overcoming this painful chapter. Even sharing our story with others could make a life-changing difference.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God bless everyone who chooses to help, support, or even pray for our family. Your kindness and generosity could give us the chance to begin again and restore hope where it has almost disappeared.

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