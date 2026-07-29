PLEASE read this

UPDATE: It's been nearly a month and a half now and my son is still sick and now I've taken a fall and hurt as well unfortunately. This seems so unreal. I'm not used to being down and out like this. I continue to struggle severely with groceries especially since I'm unable to do any reselling between hospital trips, Dr trips and not being able to move very well either. If I could get ahead on groceries somehow instead of stressing daily about how I'm gonna feed my son each and every single day. There's at least 2 nights a week I'm unable to provide meals so we go without. I do not care about me but I want him to be able to eat at least 1 meal a day if nothing else. I'm willing to submit receipts to anyone that could possibly help us, I can even pay it back to whomever could help us I'd have to do it in payments though. To get enough groceries for at least a full month I've made a Walmart list and totals $294.00 and that's without toilet paper and other items that we need also. I'm aware that the amount may seem low for an entire month but with budgeting and savings coupons, we can make it. I'm not trying to beg for help although it seems that i am. I just do not have family to help us. Literally there's nobody. So here I am. However, even this feels pretty hopeless right now. But I'll continue to have faith that something will change and I can figure this out. I've done a lot of praying and will continue to pray. I would appreciate any help at all. Thank y'all so much.

_____________________________"____________"

My name is Christy, I'm a single mother in Missouri. My son is 20 years old and special needs. 4 days ago he suddenly started having seizures. He's had 4 over the last few days. That hospital told us that his tests came back clear. I do not understand what's going on with him. Meanwhile, I have had to use money that was set aside for gas and extra expenses that have unexpectedly came with this situation and I've still got an electric bill to pay and groceries to get still for the month. So, here I am. I'm praying hard for answers, I'm praying hard for healing and praying hard that I'll be able to figure out how to get assistance with the groceries at least. I can probably commit to a payment plan on the electric because I've never been in default before with since it's been turned on 4 years ago. But I've got to change meal plans because it's highly possible also that my son is also a diabetic now and or has high blood pressure. EVERYTHING is still up in the air. We are going to the primary care to do another a1c and I'd like them to refer him to a neurologist also. This has been without a doubt the most scariest situation I've ever faced in my life. I don't ask for help much but I don't have a choice. I can't do this one alone so I'm begging for any help that's even possible right now. So please keep my son in your thoughts and prayers his name is Cameron. I'd appreciate it more then you'll ever really know.