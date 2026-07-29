PLEASE READ : Help disabled person save his home.

Hi I'm Mike. I'm fully disabled with multiple ailments (black lung, collapsing lung & many more). I need my roof on my house replaced & to have black mold removed. I don't have a car & have to walk everywhere. I have walked all of this town even in a worsening health to ask for any odd jobs that people might have but no one cares to help. I live alone & have no family to call upon. This would be my last shot at getting the repairs I need to not have this mold worsening my breathing. I know times are tough as I feel this everyday. Please find it in your hearts to contribute. Any help will be greatly appreciated. God bless you all.