Please Me Stablish My Mobile App To Created Jobs

Hello guys My name is Bryan Martinez, I don't even know what I'm doing this, probably out of frustration. Anyways, We moved to the US with my Family since 1999 but only got my greencard in 2015. Back in 2019 I flew to the Philippines when pandemic hits. For some reason me and my father got stucked here due to tight security. Even my father took 3 years to go back to the US well lucky for him he's a US citizen. Me I was left behind here because of greengcard policy once I over stayed outside that's it and also became a father of 3 boys here as well. Recently I did file for petition for reentry but I got denied. But anyways, during 2023 until 2026, I worked here as a Call Center representative at Microsoft store, but due to my illness I was force to resign, I went in and out of the hospital. I dont even know how many times I went back and fort in a year. Before I'm very fit person like V shape type of body right now it kinda like U shape haha. I just wish that I didn't fly back here. But no regrets I'm happy with my 3 boys. I got records to back that up. So yeah, right now I'm looking for a job like a remote job because I cant afford to do the office job anymore. Like everyday I receive bunch of rejections for the job that I applied. Been applying since march 1 and I didnt land any remote jobs. Right now I'm still looking for a job while learning my AI development I was recently invited to Hackathon AI training for world issues and inefficiency and also became part of the World Guiness of record with Kanz hackaton. Here's the link for that https://try.ka.nz/hack. My mind was blown away how AI can integrate and help people lives. I know bunch of us doesn't like AI's. So the reason why I joind this gofundme I did developed this Mobile application from the scratch, I have already build the interface as prototype. What it lacks are database and webhosting. I'm gonna need programmer and for marketing to implement this. Back in 2019 the reason we flew back here because we had a business construction company that failed I didn't know there are bunch of scammers in this field since I was leaving in the US I wasn't able to put my hand on the business personally, also felt bad that I failed my people that works with me. All savings actually went there. So went bankrupt and look for a job. So back to the app, so yeah I did talk to some people that actually doing the same business do some research. Be with the right people that I can trust. But it's hard to get any angel investors. I feel like this my last shot, I'm leaving in this world that I wanted to cerate opportunities for others. Help my community. it's really hard to live out here, if you could help me fund this project I'll be happy to share it with you guys. I will give you my personal email and phone number even my address if you want just to let you know that I'm a real person that exist from the other side of the world that needs help to help other to create jobs as well. I used grewing up in a big house and right now, I dont even live in my own house I live with my partner parent house which is common here lolz. My parent doesnt own anything here since we moved in the US during the 90's. So anyway if you read this and decide to help, you can give the fund to my Dads US bank account. Who ever those that help me here I hope I will be able to connect with you, provide you the positive outcome of this project. thank you guys. By the way you can visit my portfolio that Kanz Hackathon created for us as creators. https://try.ka.nz/ai/bryanmartinez