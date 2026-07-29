Please lost the only family member I had left

I have just lost my only strong, backbone supporter, my faith for everything. The lady who has told me to hold on and not give up we’ll get through. This has passed away. I had lost my dad. My brother was killed. My son had passed away in eight months when I was 18 now with all the support I had was only my mother and now she’s gone. I am incarcerated for a crime that I did not. Do. I was in the vehicle when it happened, I was charged with the same crying as the person who did it. I have 10 years left to go. I’m asking for any any any help to anyone can do for me to help me survive in here with financial cost my goal is to get out and see daylight again and start a career and whatever remaining life I have start a family for my mom. She always wanted a grandchild and I wanna give it to her and live her righteous life like she worked so hard and plan to do for us. Please help me surviving here to get out to make my mom‘s dream come true because I know she’s here with me and watching me and supporting me in different ways I have exactly no family members at all. My mom was the only child and I am a child of myself in one sibling so now I stand alone and I have no choice but to ask for help because I don’t know what else or who else turned to other than our creator Jesus Christ so if you could find it in your heart to help me with anything and whatever is possible I highly appreciate it and will be forever. Grateful within my heart. Please help make a difference for me and to not forget that I still have Hope and I to reach my goals then it’s not that bad. I’ve survived already six years in here 10 more to go. I’m almost there. Please help me thank you and God bless you all.