Please Help/support Emmanuel

I’m humbly asking for your help/support because I am facing financial challenges This really difficult time I’m struggling to clear it on my own.

has been weighing on me and affecting my ability to move forward with other responsibilities.

‎This came after family emergency that wiped out my savings.

I’m pleading for your support to help me, every donation no matter how small brings me closer to being debt-free.

I want to learn a valuable skill so I can earn a stable income.

Funds raised will also be used to cover the cost of training and any basic tools needed to complete studies.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. I truly appreciate every contribution toward helping/supporting me

‎With gratitude,

‎Emmanuel.



















