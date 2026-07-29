Please help!!

Hello everyone, my name is Mz. Cora. I started this fundraiser to ask for your help. It is really needed. See I am about to be evicted from my home along with my two babies, whom are both 10. I tried every agency that I could and got no help. I am at my wits end. The landlord is threatening to evict me by June 19, which is tomorrow. So please if I can receive some type of help it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much for listening.