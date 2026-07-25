Please help Younker family after job loss

This is absolutely so hard for me to do but I just don’t know where else to turn.

It has been over a month now that my husband lost his job.

My income, even with the over time I have been picking up (I have been working between 60-80 hours a week)- is not enough. We are struggling and I am doing all I known to do.

I am thanking God for my job and the over time. To be very honest, however, I am exhausted.

I do not like having to put our business out there like this. I just wish to get ahead of these bills and could use prayers!! Please pray for our family and a financial miracle. Please pray that doors may be open for my husband to get a great job opportunity and that we continue to trust in God and know he has a plan.





thank you ….