Please help with surgery and care

Hello,





I am currently going through a very difficult time and need to have surgery.





Unfortunately, I do not qualify for short-term disability or FMLA through my job, which means I will not have any income while I recover. This will create a significant financial hardship as I work to cover my basic living expenses.





At this time, I do not have family or a support system that I can rely on for financial assistance, so I am humbly reaching out for help.





If you are able to make a donation, no matter the amount, it would help me keep up with my bills and essential expenses until I am healthy enough to return to work. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for your kindness, prayers, and support during this challenging time. Every act of generosity is deeply appreciated.



