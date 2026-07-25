Please help with support for family cancer

Asking for prayers and support with back to back medical illness with my beloved family. In the span of less than a month hopelessness is a familiar feeling. Mama will be having a double mastectomy on July 7th for breast cancer that we have been trying to prepare for. Daddy is bedridden from having multiple heart attacks and strokes and mama is his caregiver along with myself and my husband. The plan was I will be with mama and Adam will stay with Daddy. With only 3 days before her surgery, my husband has become violently sick and was hospitalized with a severe infection in his back colon and colitis. We are praying so hard it's not from a cancer diagnosis also. His father passed away at the same age my husband is now from stomach cancer so I am terrified. We were already struggling but now having afford travel and necessities to 2 different hospitals and finding help with daddy, gas costs to keep generator running because we don't have power is making it so hard to keep positive. Anything will be so appreciated and your prayers for us even more so. God Bless!!