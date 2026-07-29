Please help with some groceries and cat food

Hi I'm looking for some assistance with some food.

And that's a food banks you very rarely get anything nutritious I just need enough to hold me over till the end of the month and I'll be okay after that I'm asking my friends please help me even if $5 donation would be helpful to help me put some food on my table and not only that I have a cat that she needs food seriously bad no wet food and her dry food is almost gone and I didn't get my ODSP this month because certain issues which were out of my hands so again I'm asking my friends please help me it's not something I want to do but it's it's a choice that I don't have no choice to do thank you everybody for helping me and supporting me all monies will probably be returned once I get ahead and that's a promise. And you need your food banks It's very hard for me because I don't have a vehicle and being this disabled and not able to do much of anything the terrible quality of life I have to walk everywhere I'm dealing with a lot of health issues right now so please help me if you can. My cat's name is Bella.