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Please help with new motor

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRandie Minnick

Please help with new motor

Hey everyone,We’re just a regular family of four — me, my husband, our 15-year-old, and our 9-year-old — trying our best to hold it together when life won’t stop throwing punches.A little over a year ago we were excited because we finally found a good deal on a Buick Enclave. It felt like a win for us. It’s safe, roomy for the kids, and my husband has done every single bit of maintenance on it himself since the day we brought it home. He’s always working on it so we don’t have to spend extra money at shops. Just last week we put $1,000 into brand new tires and a full alignment so we could feel safe driving the kids around. We were actually proud of ourselves for staying on top of it.Then, out of nowhere, the timing chain in the engine completely gave out. We had to get it towed, and the shop quoted us $1,220 to fix it. Right now that might as well be a million dollars. We just can’t do it.This is hitting us after we already lost my father-in-law last year. We were the only ones who handled everything — the funeral, all the bills, every single detail — with zero help from anyone else. That wiped out the little bit of credit we had managed to build. Not long after that we finally faced the truth that buying a home just isn’t going to happen for us anytime soon. We have no family to lean on, no safety net, nothing.I homeschool our kids and work a part-time job (I’m actually about to pick up even more hours to try to help us get ahead). My husband works so hard for us too, and we both hate having to ask for help. But right now we’re tired. We’re defeated. We just really need one break so we can keep moving forward as a family.The kids have already had to go without so many things they should be enjoying at their ages. Our teenager and our little one have missed out on activities, outings, and just normal kid stuff. Now this car situation is making it even harder, and it breaks our hearts.Any amount helps — even $5 or $10. If we can raise the $1,220 for the repair (plus a little extra for the towing we already had to pay), it would mean the world. Sharing this would help just as much.


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