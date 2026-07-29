Please help with my lung cancer treatments

Hello everyone my name is mark and I was just recently diagnosed with lung cancer I'm 37 years old and I have so many medical bills and treatments that I can not afford on my own I'm asking for help I also have a son that I have to stay alive for he's everything I for I'm asking for help to be able to pay for my treatments and some of my medical bills I pray every night for help and I'm begging please anything can help. I do believe that there are good people out there that are looking to do good I have done so much in my life to help everyone and never asked for anything in return now i need help more then anything i appreciate it



