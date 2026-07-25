Please Help Me Access Lifesaving Medical Care

Hello Friends,





My name is Anna Giuseppa. I am a retired Registered Nurse who has been medically disabled since 1995. Throughout my life, I have faced numerous serious health challenges, and recently my medical situation has become overwhelming.





In 2024, I was diagnosed with Stage 3A breast cancer. I underwent chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment. Cancer was still found in 5 of 11 lymph nodes, requiring ongoing treatment and monitoring.





More recently, an MRI confirmed that I have a pituitary adenoma, a tumor on the pituitary gland. This tumor may be causing a serious hormonal disorder called Acromegaly, along with multiple other health conditions, including metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease with fibrosis (MASH), severe insulin resistance, autoimmune thyroid disease, sleep apnea, narcolepsy with cataplexy, POTS, osteopenia, chronic headaches, and other complications.





Diagnosing and treating this condition has been difficult. Despite clear symptoms, specialized testing and expert evaluation are needed. One possible treatment is transsphenoidal pituitary surgery.





I sought care at the Cleveland Clinic but was advised to continue observation.





Because of my worsening symptoms, I am now seeking a second opinion through the Pituitary Program at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York and may need to travel there for treatment and possible surgery.





The financial burden has become overwhelming. Between cancer treatment, specialist appointments, testing, medications, and multiple monthly copays, my medical expenses continue to grow.





Although I have insurance, many of the specialists needed for this condition are out of network, leaving significant costs uncovered.





Your donation will help with:

• Medical copays and deductibles

• Specialist consultations and testing

• Travel and lodging for medical appointments

• Out-of-network medical expenses

• Potential surgery and follow-up care





As a nurse, I spent years caring for others. Today, I find myself in the difficult position of asking for help.





Any donation, prayer, share, or message of encouragement is greatly appreciated. Every contribution helps bring me closer to the care I need and relieves some of the financial burden of this medical journey.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.





"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." — Matthew 11:28